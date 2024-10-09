C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors Buys 18,674 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 67.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 46,546 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,674 shares during the quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $2,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IUSB. Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the first quarter worth $11,341,000. Arden Trust Co boosted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 572,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,114,000 after purchasing an additional 20,085 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. RHS Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 31.7% in the first quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 25,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 6,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RDA Financial Network lifted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 61.7% in the first quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 11,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 4,240 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ IUSB opened at $46.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.80 and a 200-day moving average of $45.73. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $42.56 and a 52-week high of $47.44.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1569 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

