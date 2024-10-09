SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) is Partnership Wealth Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Partnership Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 524.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 137,318 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,340 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF makes up approximately 3.6% of Partnership Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Partnership Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $5,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPDW. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 8.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,846,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,862,000 after buying an additional 2,244,478 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 12,775,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,173,000 after purchasing an additional 296,017 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 6.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,518,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,999,000 after purchasing an additional 603,173 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,485,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,503,000 after purchasing an additional 397,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 7,941.3% in the second quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,584,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,233,000 after buying an additional 4,527,347 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SPDW opened at $36.89 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $29.39 and a twelve month high of $38.00. The stock has a market cap of $20.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.90.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

