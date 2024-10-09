C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors Reduces Stock Position in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors lowered its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 735 shares during the quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors’ holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $1,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. Sterling Group Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 106,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,809,000 after buying an additional 3,974 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 76.7% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 33,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,783,000 after purchasing an additional 14,584 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $783,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 32,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,714,000 after purchasing an additional 4,963 shares during the period.

iShares Global Tech ETF Price Performance

Shares of IXN opened at $82.67 on Wednesday. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 1-year low of $56.30 and a 1-year high of $88.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.83 and a 200 day moving average of $78.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.17 and a beta of 1.37.

iShares Global Tech ETF Profile

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

