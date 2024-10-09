C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors Raises Stock Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – February (BATS:UFEB)

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – February (BATS:UFEB – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 102,488 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,269 shares during the quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors owned about 3.36% of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – February worth $3,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – February by 64.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 25,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 9,813 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – February in the fourth quarter valued at $40,602,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – February during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – February by 1,068.9% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 539,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,614,000 after buying an additional 493,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fermata Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – February during the 1st quarter worth about $333,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - February alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – February Price Performance

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – February stock opened at $32.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $99.25 million, a P/E ratio of 23.67 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.49.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – February Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – February (UFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UFEB was launched on Feb 3, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - February Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - February and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.