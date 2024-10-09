Albertsons Companies (ACI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.01). Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 56.01% and a net margin of 1.41%. The firm had revenue of $24.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Albertsons Companies to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Albertsons Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ACI opened at $18.25 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.18, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.48. Albertsons Companies has a 52-week low of $17.80 and a 52-week high of $23.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67.

Albertsons Companies Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 26th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.52%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ACI shares. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $27.25 price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Melius Research started coverage on Albertsons Companies in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Albertsons Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.54.

About Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

