Taiko (TAIKO) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $123.87 Million

Taiko (TAIKO) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 9th. One Taiko coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.63 or 0.00002632 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Taiko has traded down 2.8% against the US dollar. Taiko has a total market capitalization of $123.87 million and $19.49 million worth of Taiko was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Taiko alerts:

About Taiko

Taiko’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,032,579 coins. The official website for Taiko is taiko.xyz. The official message board for Taiko is taiko.mirror.xyz. Taiko’s official Twitter account is @taikoxyz.

Buying and Selling Taiko

According to CryptoCompare, “Taiko (TAIKO) is a cryptocurrency . Taiko has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 76,032,579.25 in circulation. The last known price of Taiko is 1.65899827 USD and is up 2.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 71 active market(s) with $16,149,779.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://taiko.xyz/.”

