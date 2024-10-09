ether.fi Price Reaches $1.42 (ETHFI)

ether.fi (ETHFI) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 9th. During the last week, ether.fi has traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar. ether.fi has a market cap of $269.67 million and approximately $62.95 million worth of ether.fi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ether.fi token can currently be purchased for about $1.42 or 0.00002292 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ether.fi Token Profile

ether.fi launched on February 28th, 2023. ether.fi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 190,051,505 tokens. The official website for ether.fi is www.ether.fi. ether.fi’s official Twitter account is @ether_fi. The official message board for ether.fi is medium.com/etherfi.

Buying and Selling ether.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “ether.fi (ETHFI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. ether.fi has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 190,051,505 in circulation. The last known price of ether.fi is 1.46775401 USD and is down -0.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 186 active market(s) with $64,752,061.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ether.fi/.”

