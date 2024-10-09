Wrapped Pulse Price Up 0.7% Over Last Week (WPLS)

Wrapped Pulse (WPLS) traded 7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 9th. Wrapped Pulse has a market cap of $458.60 million and approximately $12.71 million worth of Wrapped Pulse was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped Pulse token can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Wrapped Pulse has traded up 0.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000079 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $157.27 or 0.00254056 BTC.

Wrapped Pulse Token Profile

Wrapped Pulse’s total supply is 8,672,922,737,335 tokens.

Wrapped Pulse Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Pulse (WPLS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the PulseChain platform. Wrapped Pulse has a current supply of 8,672,922,737,334.793. The last known price of Wrapped Pulse is 0.00005395 USD and is down -4.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 262 active market(s) with $11,330,859.45 traded over the last 24 hours.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Pulse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Pulse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped Pulse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

