Meta Games Coin (MGC) Trading Up 10.6% This Week

Meta Games Coin (MGC) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 9th. One Meta Games Coin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000330 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Meta Games Coin has a market capitalization of $224.95 million and approximately $78,803.95 worth of Meta Games Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Meta Games Coin has traded 10.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Meta Games Coin Token Profile

Meta Games Coin was first traded on February 19th, 2024. Meta Games Coin’s total supply is 90,999,999,700 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,099,999,700 tokens. The Reddit community for Meta Games Coin is https://reddit.com/r/metagamescoin. Meta Games Coin’s official Twitter account is @metagamesc. Meta Games Coin’s official website is metagamescoin.io. The official message board for Meta Games Coin is link.medium.com/2yefpk4hpub.

Meta Games Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Meta Games Coin (MGC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Meta Games Coin has a current supply of 90,999,999,700 with 1,099,999,700 in circulation. The last known price of Meta Games Coin is 0.20299294 USD and is down -0.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $89,291.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://metagamescoin.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meta Games Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meta Games Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Meta Games Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

