Everscale Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $68.92 Million (EVER)

Everscale (EVER) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 9th. One Everscale coin can now be bought for about $0.0347 or 0.00000056 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Everscale has traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Everscale has a total market capitalization of $68.92 million and approximately $672,016.36 worth of Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Everscale

Everscale launched on May 7th, 2020. Everscale’s total supply is 2,117,524,486 coins and its circulating supply is 1,985,523,482 coins. The official message board for Everscale is blog.everscale.network. Everscale’s official website is everscale.network. The Reddit community for Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Everscale

According to CryptoCompare, “Everscale (EVER) is a blockchain platform’s native token. It offers decentralized solutions, optimizes transactions, and supports decentralized applications (dApps). EVER is used for transaction fees, staking, and governance within the Everscale ecosystem. The extent of governance participation by token holders may vary.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everscale directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everscale should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Everscale using one of the exchanges listed above.

