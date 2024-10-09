Ethena Staked USDe (SUSDE) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $8.13 Million

Ethena Staked USDe (SUSDE) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 9th. One Ethena Staked USDe token can currently be bought for $1.10 or 0.00001778 BTC on exchanges. Ethena Staked USDe has a market cap of $1.25 billion and approximately $8.13 million worth of Ethena Staked USDe was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ethena Staked USDe has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethena Staked USDe Profile

Ethena Staked USDe’s total supply is 1,135,859,491 tokens. The official website for Ethena Staked USDe is www.ethena.fi. Ethena Staked USDe’s official Twitter account is @ethena_labs.

Ethena Staked USDe Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethena Staked USDe (sUSDe) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ethena Staked USDe has a current supply of 1,135,859,490.6048577. The last known price of Ethena Staked USDe is 1.10305078 USD and is down -0.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 30 active market(s) with $6,672,319.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ethena.fi/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethena Staked USDe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethena Staked USDe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethena Staked USDe using one of the exchanges listed above.

