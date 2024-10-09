Turbo Self Reported Market Cap Tops $496.28 Million (TURBO)

Turbo (TURBO) traded up 5.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 9th. Turbo has a total market cap of $496.28 million and approximately $228.76 million worth of Turbo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Turbo token can now be bought for $0.0072 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Turbo has traded up 40.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Turbo alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000079 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $157.27 or 0.00254056 BTC.

Turbo Profile

Turbo’s total supply is 69,000,000,000 tokens. Turbo’s official website is turbotoken.io. Turbo’s official Twitter account is @turbotoadtoken.

Turbo Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Turbo (TURBO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Turbo has a current supply of 69,000,000,000 with 64,490,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Turbo is 0.00716957 USD and is up 7.95 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 190 active market(s) with $235,724,221.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://turbotoken.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Turbo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Turbo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Turbo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Turbo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Turbo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.