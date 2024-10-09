Redburn Atlantic Downgrades FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) to Sell

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Redburn Atlantic from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a $380.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock, down from their prior target price of $420.00. Redburn Atlantic’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 16.83% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on FDS. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $440.00 to $471.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued an “inline” rating and a $470.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $464.00 to $503.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. UBS Group increased their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $455.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $435.00 to $503.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $443.57.

NYSE FDS opened at $456.87 on Wednesday. FactSet Research Systems has a 1 year low of $391.84 and a 1 year high of $488.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.38 billion, a PE ratio of 34.45, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $430.21 and its 200 day moving average is $426.85.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 19th. The business services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $562.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.06 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 34.77% and a net margin of 24.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems will post 17.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, EVP Christopher R. Ellis sold 13,952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $456.15, for a total transaction of $6,364,204.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,726,367.25. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.59, for a total value of $1,249,770.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,380,259.85. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher R. Ellis sold 13,952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $456.15, for a total transaction of $6,364,204.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,726,367.25. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,362 shares of company stock valued at $12,688,945 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SteelPeak Wealth LLC increased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 134.1% in the 2nd quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 2,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 45,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 214.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,454,000 after acquiring an additional 3,683 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 22.5% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 15,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in FactSet Research Systems by 34.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 43,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,959,000 after purchasing an additional 11,257 shares during the last quarter. 91.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

