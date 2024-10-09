ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) Sees Strong Trading Volume – What’s Next?

ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 1,658,096 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 15% from the previous session’s volume of 1,446,584 shares.The stock last traded at $25.48 and had previously closed at $22.04.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ACMR shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of ACM Research in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of ACM Research in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on ACM Research from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.29.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.25. ACM Research had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 9.16%. The firm had revenue of $202.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. ACM Research’s quarterly revenue was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ACM Research, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

In other ACM Research news, Director Xiao Xing sold 8,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.19, for a total transaction of $167,657.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,430,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,255,859.14. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Xiao Xing sold 8,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.19, for a total transaction of $167,657.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,430,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,255,859.14. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Science & Technology Shanghai sold 26,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $526,263.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,403,906 shares in the company, valued at $68,112,159.06. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,116,516 shares of company stock valued at $24,573,590. 31.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACMR. Steamboat Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ACM Research in the first quarter valued at $20,398,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in ACM Research by 283.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 924,104 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $21,310,000 after buying an additional 683,361 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACM Research during the fourth quarter worth $8,640,000. M&G Plc purchased a new stake in ACM Research during the 1st quarter worth about $7,413,000. Finally, Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ACM Research in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,802,000. 66.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

