Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) Increases Dividend to $0.24 Per Share

Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This is an increase from Brady’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24.

Brady has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 39 years. Brady has a dividend payout ratio of 20.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Brady to earn $4.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.4%.

Brady Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:BRC opened at $74.96 on Wednesday. Brady has a 52-week low of $51.35 and a 52-week high of $76.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.12, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.76.

Insider Transactions at Brady

Brady ( NYSE:BRC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.08. Brady had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 19.84%. The firm had revenue of $343.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. Brady’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Brady will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Brady news, CEO Russell Shaller sold 21,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total value of $1,590,938.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 102,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,691,895. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Russell Shaller sold 21,128 shares of Brady stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total value of $1,590,938.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 102,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,691,895. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Andrew Gorman sold 8,736 shares of Brady stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.10, for a total value of $647,337.60. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 10,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $751,374. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,262 shares of company stock worth $3,371,231. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut Brady from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd.

Brady Company Profile

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The company offers materials, printing systems, RFID, and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, finished product identification, and industrial track and trace applications; safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, lockout/tagout device, and software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification.

