Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th.

Wabash National has raised its dividend by an average of 10.1% annually over the last three years. Wabash National has a payout ratio of 18.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Wabash National to earn $1.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.3%.

Shares of WNC stock opened at $18.27 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.91. The company has a market cap of $803.88 million, a PE ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.52. Wabash National has a fifty-two week low of $17.68 and a fifty-two week high of $30.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Wabash National ( NYSE:WNC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. Wabash National had a return on equity of 28.24% and a net margin of 6.66%. The company had revenue of $550.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $594.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. Wabash National’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Wabash National will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Wabash National in a report on Monday, September 30th.

Wabash National Corporation provides connected solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment designs and manufactures transportation-related equipment and products dry and refrigerated van trailers, platform trailers, tank trailers, and truck-mounted tanks; truck bodies for dry-freight transportation; cargo and cargo XL bodies for commercial applications; refrigerated truck bodies; platform truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.

