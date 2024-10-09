M.P. Evans Group PLC (LON:MPE) Plans Dividend of GBX 15

M.P. Evans Group PLC (LON:MPE – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, September 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 15 ($0.20) per share on Friday, November 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

M.P. Evans Group Price Performance

M.P. Evans Group stock opened at GBX 940 ($12.30) on Wednesday. M.P. Evans Group has a 1 year low of GBX 684 ($8.95) and a 1 year high of GBX 994 ($13.01). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 880.83 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 858.86. The company has a market cap of £496.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 985.11 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.72, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Get M.P. Evans Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,250 ($16.36) target price on shares of M.P. Evans Group in a report on Wednesday, September 18th.

About M.P. Evans Group

(Get Free Report)

M.P. Evans Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and development of oil palm plantations in Indonesia and Malaysia. The company operates through Plantation, Property, and Other segments. It produces and sells crude palm oil and palm kernels. The company is also involved in the property development; and oil-palm fresh fruit bunches production businesses, as well as provision of agronomic and management consultancy services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for M.P. Evans Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M.P. Evans Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.