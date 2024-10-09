PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY) Plans $0.11 Monthly Dividend

PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th.

PGIM Global High Yield Fund Stock Performance

GHY stock opened at $12.82 on Wednesday. PGIM Global High Yield Fund has a 12-month low of $10.24 and a 12-month high of $12.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at PGIM Global High Yield Fund

In other PGIM Global High Yield Fund news, Director Barry H. Evans sold 3,747 shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.47, for a total value of $46,725.09. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 83,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,046,706.86. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

PGIM Global High Yield Fund Company Profile

PGIM Global Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by PGIM Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by PGIM Fixed Income. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in high yield fixed income instruments of varying maturities that are rated Ba1 or lower by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services.

