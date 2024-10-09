Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.32

Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th.

Kadant has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. Kadant has a dividend payout ratio of 12.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Kadant to earn $10.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.0%.

Shares of NYSE KAI opened at $323.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.25. Kadant has a 52-week low of $214.21 and a 52-week high of $363.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $317.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $303.81. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.66 and a beta of 1.21.

Kadant ( NYSE:KAI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.38. Kadant had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $275.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.54 earnings per share. Kadant’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kadant will post 9.93 EPS for the current year.

In other Kadant news, Director Thomas C. Leonard sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.40, for a total value of $674,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,433,950. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Kadant in a research report on Friday, September 20th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Kadant from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, cleaning shower and fabric-conditioning systems, forming systems and wear surfaces, and water-filtration systems.

