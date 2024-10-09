Guangdong Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:GGDVY) Announces Dividend of $1.49

Guangdong Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:GGDVY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, September 14th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of 1.487 per share on Thursday, November 14th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This is a positive change from Guangdong Investment’s previous dividend of $0.74.
Guangdong Investment Stock Down 4.6 %
OTCMKTS:GGDVY opened at $36.36 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.29. Guangdong Investment has a fifty-two week low of $21.10 and a fifty-two week high of $40.22.
About Guangdong Investment
