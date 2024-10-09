PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:SDHY)

PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:SDHY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of 0.108 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th.

PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund stock opened at $16.72 on Wednesday. PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $13.93 and a 52 week high of $16.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.56.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.