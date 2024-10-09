Maverick Protocol Price Down 9.5% Over Last 7 Days (MAV)

Maverick Protocol (MAV) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 9th. One Maverick Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000279 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Maverick Protocol has a market capitalization of $73.91 million and $5.80 million worth of Maverick Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Maverick Protocol has traded down 9.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Maverick Protocol alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000079 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $157.35 or 0.00254477 BTC.

About Maverick Protocol

Maverick Protocol launched on June 28th, 2022. Maverick Protocol’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 428,832,744 tokens. Maverick Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/maverick-protocol. The official website for Maverick Protocol is www.mav.xyz. Maverick Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mavprotocol.

Maverick Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Maverick Protocol (MAV) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Maverick Protocol has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 428,832,744.01116383 in circulation. The last known price of Maverick Protocol is 0.17669642 USD and is down -2.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 120 active market(s) with $5,371,561.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.mav.xyz/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maverick Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maverick Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maverick Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Maverick Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maverick Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.