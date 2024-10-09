Dynex (DNX) Trading 8.3% Lower This Week

Dynex (DNX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 9th. Dynex has a total market cap of $30.09 million and $450,535.05 worth of Dynex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dynex coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000505 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Dynex has traded 8.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Dynex alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000079 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $157.35 or 0.00254477 BTC.

Dynex Profile

Dynex was first traded on October 15th, 2022. Dynex’s total supply is 96,304,974 coins and its circulating supply is 96,307,322 coins. The official website for Dynex is dynexcoin.org. Dynex’s official Twitter account is @dynexcoin. Dynex’s official message board is dynexcoin.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Dynex

According to CryptoCompare, “Dynex (DNX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Users are able to generate DNX through the process of mining. Dynex has a current supply of 96,296,146.90569888. The last known price of Dynex is 0.31053383 USD and is down -2.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $401,069.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dynexcoin.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dynex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dynex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dynex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dynex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.