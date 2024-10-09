Raydium Price Up 2.2% This Week (RAY)

Raydium (RAY) traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 9th. In the last week, Raydium has traded up 2.2% against the US dollar. One Raydium token can now be purchased for about $1.73 or 0.00002793 BTC on exchanges. Raydium has a total market capitalization of $455.60 million and approximately $32.23 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000079 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $157.35 or 0.00254477 BTC.
About Raydium
Raydium launched on February 21st, 2021. Raydium’s total supply is 554,999,212 tokens and its circulating supply is 263,811,604 tokens. Raydium’s official website is raydium.io/#. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Raydium
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raydium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Raydium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Raydium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Raydium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.