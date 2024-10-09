tomiNet (TOMI) Price Hits $0.0387 on Major Exchanges

tomiNet (TOMI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 9th. One tomiNet token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0387 or 0.00000063 BTC on exchanges. tomiNet has a market cap of $20.25 million and $2.63 million worth of tomiNet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, tomiNet has traded down 0.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000079 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $157.35 or 0.00254477 BTC.

About tomiNet

tomiNet launched on January 16th, 2023. tomiNet’s total supply is 533,440,407 tokens and its circulating supply is 522,716,740 tokens. tomiNet’s official Twitter account is @tomipioneers. The Reddit community for tomiNet is https://reddit.com/r/tomipioneers and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. tomiNet’s official website is tomi.com. tomiNet’s official message board is tomi.com/news.

tomiNet Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “tomi (TOMI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. tomi has a current supply of 533,440,407.0845758 with 155,815,686.672359 in circulation. The last known price of tomi is 0.04036804 USD and is up 1.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $3,223,265.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tomi.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as tomiNet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade tomiNet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase tomiNet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

