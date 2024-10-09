Avalanche Trading 0.6% Higher This Week (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 9th. Avalanche has a total market capitalization of $10.62 billion and $260.06 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Avalanche has traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Avalanche coin can currently be bought for $26.11 or 0.00042230 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00007743 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00012740 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00006999 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002244 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00003860 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000533 BTC.

Avalanche Profile

Avalanche uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 446,548,201 coins and its circulating supply is 406,545,101 coins. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Avalanche is medium.com/avalancheavax. Avalanche’s official website is avax.network.

Avalanche Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source smart contracts platform launched in September 2020, known for its high scalability and rapid transaction finalization (sub-one second). Developed under the leadership of Dr. Emin Gün Sirer, it’s a robust platform for decentralized finance (DeFi) and enterprise blockchain solutions. The network can handle over 4,500 transactions per second and offers enhanced security against 51% attacks. Compatible with Ethereum’s development toolkit, Avalanche allows for easy interoperability and supports millions of independent validators as full block producers. It is also eco-friendly, catering to Web3 developers. The AVAX token serves multiple roles within the network, including transaction fees and network security. With the ability to host decentralized applications (dApps) and custom blockchains, Avalanche offers a versatile, high-performance ecosystem for developers, investors, and enterprises alike.”

