Node AI (GPU) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $906,989.66

Node AI (GPU) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 9th. Node AI has a total market capitalization of $52.00 million and $906,989.66 worth of Node AI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Node AI token can now be purchased for $0.55 or 0.00000885 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Node AI has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Node AI Token Profile

Node AI was first traded on December 7th, 2023. Node AI’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 95,044,663 tokens. Node AI’s official Twitter account is @nodeaieth. Node AI’s official website is nodeai.app.

Buying and Selling Node AI

According to CryptoCompare, “Node AI (GPU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Node AI has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 95,044,662.79339255 in circulation. The last known price of Node AI is 0.53464223 USD and is down -2.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 29 active market(s) with $905,532.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nodeai.app.”

