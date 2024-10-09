Brett One Day Volume Hits $71.05 Million (BRETT)

Brett (BRETT) traded down 1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 9th. Brett has a market capitalization of $865.93 million and approximately $71.05 million worth of Brett was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Brett has traded 1.1% higher against the dollar. One Brett token can currently be bought for about $0.0874 or 0.00000141 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Brett

Brett’s genesis date was February 23rd, 2024. Brett’s total supply is 9,910,236,395 tokens. Brett’s official Twitter account is @basedbrett. Brett’s official website is www.basedbrett.com.

Buying and Selling Brett

According to CryptoCompare, “Brett (Based) (BRETT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Base platform. Brett (Based) has a current supply of 9,910,236,395. The last known price of Brett (Based) is 0.08770254 USD and is down -0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 133 active market(s) with $75,465,149.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.basedbrett.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Brett directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Brett should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Brett using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

