Oasys Price Tops $0.0337 on Major Exchanges (OAS)

Oasys (OAS) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 9th. Over the last seven days, Oasys has traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Oasys has a market capitalization of $98.57 million and $953,564.27 worth of Oasys was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oasys token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0337 or 0.00000055 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Oasys

Oasys launched on October 17th, 2022. Oasys’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,924,107,994 tokens. Oasys’ official Twitter account is @oasys_games. The official website for Oasys is www.oasys.games. Oasys’ official message board is medium.com/@oasys.

Buying and Selling Oasys

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasys (OAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Oasys has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 2,920,501,941.412778 in circulation. The last known price of Oasys is 0.03382412 USD and is down -1.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 40 active market(s) with $1,022,745.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.oasys.games/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasys directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oasys should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oasys using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Oasys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oasys and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.