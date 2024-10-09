Cetera Investment Advisers Boosts Stock Position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $5,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 37.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 12.2% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $952,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC grew its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 181.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 136,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,761,000 after purchasing an additional 8,075 shares during the period. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBKR opened at $147.59 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $127.09 and a 200 day moving average of $122.33. The stock has a market cap of $62.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.80. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.60 and a 12 month high of $149.35.

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.02. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is currently 17.09%.

IBKR has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $140.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $147.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.11.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

