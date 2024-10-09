Truist Financial Corp Sells 5,466 Shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:NJUL)

Truist Financial Corp reduced its stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:NJUL – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,466 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July were worth $4,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July during the second quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July by 201.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 48,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,794,000 after buying an additional 32,379 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 9,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 3,006 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,187,000. Finally, KFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July during the 1st quarter worth $318,000.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July Stock Up 0.8 %

BATS:NJUL opened at $60.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.89.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July Company Profile

The Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – July (NJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq 100 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the NASDAQ 100 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. NJUL was launched on Jul 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

