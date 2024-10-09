iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) Shares Bought by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,060 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.12% of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF worth $4,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning increased its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 85,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,026,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 93.9% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 6,646 shares during the period. Finally, One Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the second quarter valued at $631,000.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ XT opened at $60.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.27 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.55. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.10 and a fifty-two week high of $61.60.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Company Profile

The iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (XT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index that provides exposure to firms from developed and emerging markets, which create or use exponential technologies as defined by Morningstar.

