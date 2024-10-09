Creative Planning Sells 401 Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Creative Planning cut its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 401 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $1,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CBOE. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 170.0% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cboe Global Markets news, CFO Jill Griebenow sold 1,622 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.33, for a total value of $346,021.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,886,690.52. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 6,000 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.89, for a total transaction of $1,229,340.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,855 shares in the company, valued at $8,165,890.95. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jill Griebenow sold 1,622 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.33, for a total transaction of $346,021.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,886,690.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,261 shares of company stock worth $3,604,822. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CBOE shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $197.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $199.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cboe Global Markets currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $207.25.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Performance

Shares of Cboe Global Markets stock opened at $207.61 on Wednesday. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.82 and a 52 week high of $139.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $205.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $187.47. The company has a market cap of $22.02 billion, a PE ratio of 107.02 and a beta of 0.61.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $513.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.51 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. Cboe Global Markets’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cboe Global Markets declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, August 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Cboe Global Markets Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is a positive change from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.97%.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

