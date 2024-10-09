Nervos Network (CKB) Trading Down 1.2% This Week

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 9th. Nervos Network has a total market capitalization of $672.27 million and $26.97 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nervos Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0149 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Nervos Network has traded down 1.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $61,834.01 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $324.11 or 0.00524165 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00009701 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.15 or 0.00105361 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $153.12 or 0.00247634 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.31 or 0.00029612 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.62 or 0.00030115 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.21 or 0.00073108 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Nervos Network Coin Profile

Nervos Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 45,768,559,033 coins and its circulating supply is 45,074,801,311 coins. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Nervos Network is nervos.org. The official message board for Nervos Network is medium.com/nervosnetwork. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Nervos Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nervos Network is a public blockchain ecosystem with the Common Knowledge Base (CKB) as its foundational layer. The CKByte (CKB) token is used for state storage, resource management, and network incentives within the CKB blockchain. The Nervos Network was developed by a team of blockchain experts, including Jan Xie.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nervos Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nervos Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

