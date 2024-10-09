DeepOnion Price Reaches $0.0494 (ONION)

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 9th. In the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded 34.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. DeepOnion has a market capitalization of $696,876.44 and approximately $2.16 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeepOnion coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0494 or 0.00000080 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About DeepOnion

DeepOnion (CRYPTO:ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,932,642 coins and its circulating supply is 22,932,490 coins. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @thedeeponion and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

