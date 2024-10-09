PotCoin (POT) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $598.59

PotCoin (POT) traded up 40.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 9th. In the last seven days, PotCoin has traded up 81.9% against the U.S. dollar. PotCoin has a market capitalization of $266,122.06 and $598.59 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PotCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000178 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00009701 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.15 or 0.00105361 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00011599 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000099 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001604 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

PotCoin Coin Profile

PotCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,365,194 coins and its circulating supply is 115,365,160 coins. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

PotCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

