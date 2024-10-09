Electroneum (ETN) Price Tops $0.0022 on Exchanges

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 9th. One Electroneum coin can now be purchased for $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Electroneum has a total market capitalization of $40.42 million and approximately $579,760.77 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Electroneum has traded 9.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000651 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001617 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000685 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Electroneum Profile

Electroneum (CRYPTO:ETN) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,979,817,605 coins. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Electroneum is medium.com/@etn-network. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Electroneum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum (ETN) is a Layer 1 EVM-compatible blockchain known for its swift transaction speed of 5 seconds with instant finality, low smart contract fees, and high energy efficiency, using the Istanbul Byzantine Fault Tolerance (IBFT) consensus. It powers AnyTask.com, aiding freelancers globally by enabling payments in ETN, which is especially beneficial for the 1.4 billion people without bank accounts. Created in 2017 by Richard Ells, ETN has expanded its use to over 4 million users and supports various charitable and educational projects through its validator program.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

