Sage Therapeutics’ (SAGE) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $25.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target indicates a potential upside of 288.80% from the company’s previous close.

SAGE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $19.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sage Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.18.

Shares of SAGE stock opened at $6.43 on Wednesday. Sage Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $5.84 and a fifty-two week high of $28.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.05. The stock has a market cap of $386.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 0.91.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.68) by ($0.02). Sage Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 458.30% and a negative return on equity of 55.87%. The business had revenue of $8.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.68) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 249.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sage Therapeutics will post -6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 245.3% during the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 3,916 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,782 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $127,000. Quest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 11,763 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $153,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $177,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.22% of the company’s stock.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes brain health medicines. Its product candidates include ZULRESSO, a CIV injection for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults; and ZURZUVAE, a neuroactive steroid, a positive allosteric modulator of GABAA receptors, targeting both synaptic and extrasynaptic GABAA receptors, for the treatment of postpartum depression.

