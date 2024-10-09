Flare Price Reaches $0.0146 (FLR)

Flare (FLR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 9th. One Flare coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0146 or 0.00000024 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Flare has traded down 3.8% against the dollar. Flare has a total market cap of $730.60 million and approximately $3.42 million worth of Flare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000079 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $157.35 or 0.00254477 BTC.

Flare launched on January 10th, 2023. Flare’s total supply is 102,577,649,737 coins and its circulating supply is 50,151,601,119 coins. Flare’s official message board is medium.com/flarenetwork. Flare’s official website is flare.network. Flare’s official Twitter account is @flarenetworks. The Reddit community for Flare is https://reddit.com/r/flarenetworks/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Flare (FLR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. Flare has a current supply of 102,577,650,496.37155 with 50,151,601,119.48125 in circulation. The last known price of Flare is 0.01469968 USD and is down -2.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 77 active market(s) with $3,506,838.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flare.network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flare should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Flare using one of the exchanges listed above.

