Jito (JTO) Trading Down 10.2% Over Last 7 Days

Jito (JTO) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 9th. In the last week, Jito has traded 10.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Jito has a total market cap of $220.38 million and $20.71 million worth of Jito was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jito token can now be purchased for $1.92 or 0.00003099 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Jito

Jito launched on December 6th, 2023. Jito’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 115,000,000 tokens. Jito’s official message board is www.jito.network/blog/announcing-jto-the-jito-governance-token. Jito’s official Twitter account is @jito_sol. Jito’s official website is www.jito.network.

Jito Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jito (JTO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Solana platform. Jito has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 127,459,408.9 in circulation. The last known price of Jito is 1.95121023 USD and is down -2.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 237 active market(s) with $23,922,211.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.jito.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jito directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jito should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jito using one of the exchanges listed above.

