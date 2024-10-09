Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Coverage Initiated at Guggenheim

Research analysts at Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the textile maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on DECK. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $35.14 to $37.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $30.83 to $30.56 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $887.00 to $147.83 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $1,090.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $28.61 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Friday, July 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.68.

Deckers Outdoor Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of DECK stock opened at $161.99 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.31. Deckers Outdoor has a 52 week low of $80.67 and a 52 week high of $184.48. The company has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 5.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.05.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The textile maker reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.03. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 40.52%. The business had revenue of $825.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Deckers Outdoor

In related news, CFO Steven J. Fasching sold 9,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.67, for a total transaction of $1,533,030.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 161,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,973,539.46. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director David Powers sold 140,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total transaction of $3,376,368.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,450,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,756,760.24. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven J. Fasching sold 9,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.67, for a total transaction of $1,533,030.66. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 161,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,973,539.46. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DECK. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 460.0% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 28 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 256.3% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 57 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. 97.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

Featured Articles

