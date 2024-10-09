Sanctuary Advisors LLC Invests $1.90 Million in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 4,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,904,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CASY. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Melius Research began coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $435.00 target price on the stock. Northcoast Research raised Casey’s General Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $420.00 to $444.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $337.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $407.64.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Thomas P. Brennan, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.24, for a total value of $1,140,720.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,438,890.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Casey’s General Stores news, insider Thomas P. Brennan, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.24, for a total transaction of $1,140,720.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,044 shares in the company, valued at $3,438,890.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mike Spanos bought 267 shares of Casey’s General Stores stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $376.18 per share, for a total transaction of $100,440.06. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $975,810.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Casey’s General Stores Stock Performance

CASY opened at $380.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.35 and a beta of 0.80. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $260.13 and a fifty-two week high of $401.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $372.65 and a 200 day moving average of $353.80.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.29. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 3.40%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 14.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Casey’s General Stores Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.89%.

About Casey’s General Stores

(Free Report)

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CASY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.