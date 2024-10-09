Cetera Investment Advisers Increases Stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 28.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 36,190 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,960 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in NetApp were worth $4,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTAP. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of NetApp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in NetApp in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in NetApp by 706.3% during the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 258 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in NetApp during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NetApp in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at NetApp

In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total transaction of $1,108,060.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 314,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,968,758.64. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Lorenzo Daniel De sold 1,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.60, for a total value of $208,266.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total value of $1,108,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 314,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,968,758.64. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NTAP shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on NetApp from $121.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of NetApp from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $121.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of NetApp from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of NetApp from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.06.

NetApp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $126.55 on Wednesday. NetApp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.82 and a twelve month high of $135.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $26.04 billion, a PE ratio of 27.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $122.73 and its 200 day moving average is $118.26.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.11. NetApp had a net margin of 17.01% and a return on equity of 121.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.83%.

NetApp Profile

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

