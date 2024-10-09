Sanctuary Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 31,845 iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 31,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,096,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vima LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $105,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 300.0% in the first quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 264.9% in the first quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Transportation ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Stock Performance

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF stock opened at $67.81 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Transportation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $157.65 and a fifty-two week high of $206.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.00. The stock has a market cap of $925.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.11.

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Company Profile

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Transportation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.