Sanctuary Advisors LLC Takes $2.11 Million Position in FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF (BATS:IGLD)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF (BATS:IGLD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 104,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,105,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 836,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,463,000 after purchasing an additional 80,281 shares in the last quarter. HFG Wealth Management LLC raised its position in FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. HFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 521,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,262,000 after buying an additional 31,180 shares during the last quarter. XML Financial LLC lifted its stake in FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 215,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,324,000 after acquiring an additional 31,006 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 596,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,738,000 after acquiring an additional 24,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF by 36.5% in the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 21,404 shares during the period.

Shares of FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF stock opened at $21.38 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.97 and its 200 day moving average is $20.41.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.1393 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st.

The FT Cboe Vest Gold Target Income ETF (IGLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR Gold Trust index. The fund aims to generate income from a long position in SPDR Gold Trust ETF (GLD) and call spreads utilizing FLEX options. The fund gains exposure through a wholly-owned subsidiary. IGLD was launched on Mar 2, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

