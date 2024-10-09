Cetera Investment Advisers Has $4.93 Million Holdings in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TDVG)

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TDVG – Free Report) by 3.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 128,092 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,252 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF were worth $4,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 9.7% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 4,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $209,000.

Get T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA TDVG opened at $40.52 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.77. T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $30.97 and a 1 year high of $41.01. The firm has a market cap of $437.62 million, a PE ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 0.74.

T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF Company Profile

The T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (TDVG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Dividend Growth index. The ETF currently has 298.89m in AUM and 103 holdings. TDVG is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund of global, large- and mid-cap companies with sustainable, above-average growth in earnings and dividends TDVG was launched on Aug 4, 2020 and is managed by T.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDVG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TDVG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.