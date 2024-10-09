Cetera Investment Advisers Lowers Holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

Cetera Investment Advisers trimmed its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 126,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,627 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF were worth $4,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EWC. Maia Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $412,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the period. MGO Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. MGO Private Wealth LLC now owns 39,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,512,000 after buying an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Polianta Ltd grew its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 43.0% during the first quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 376,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,420,000 after buying an additional 113,200 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 51.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI Canada ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF stock opened at $41.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.50. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.41 and a fifty-two week high of $41.87. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.90.

About iShares MSCI Canada ETF

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Canada ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Canada ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.