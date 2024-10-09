Cetera Investment Advisers Has $4.74 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO – Free Report) by 315.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 78,964 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,942 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF were worth $4,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 26.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,145,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,811,000 after acquiring an additional 242,783 shares during the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 200,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,090,000 after buying an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 14.9% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 196,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,814,000 after buying an additional 25,515 shares during the last quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 179,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,755,000 after buying an additional 10,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 120,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,255,000 after acquiring an additional 3,061 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of XSMO stock opened at $65.84 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.72. Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $45.10 and a 12 month high of $68.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $462.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 1.19.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF

The Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (XSMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Momentum index. The fund tracks an index of US small-caps stocks selected by momentum. Holdings are weighted by a combination of market cap and momentum. XSMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

