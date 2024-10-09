Sanctuary Advisors LLC Makes New $1.95 Million Investment in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 15,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,945,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 0.5% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 18,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,345,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 1.4% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Houlihan Lokey by 6.3% during the second quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 27.7% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 264.5% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. 78.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Houlihan Lokey alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HLI shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $154.00 price target (up previously from $139.00) on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Houlihan Lokey from $132.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group upped their price target on Houlihan Lokey from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $149.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $146.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.00.

Houlihan Lokey Trading Up 1.9 %

HLI opened at $163.85 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $153.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.61. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.67 and a 12-month high of $164.49. The firm has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.87 and a beta of 0.66.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.22. The business had revenue of $514.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $508.70 million. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Houlihan Lokey Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.47%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, General Counsel Christopher M. Crain sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.29, for a total value of $155,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Houlihan Lokey news, General Counsel Christopher M. Crain sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.29, for a total value of $155,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Scott L. Beiser sold 8,317 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.89, for a total value of $1,263,269.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,717 shares of company stock worth $1,479,513 in the last quarter. 25.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Houlihan Lokey Profile

(Free Report)

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Houlihan Lokey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houlihan Lokey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.