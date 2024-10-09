Cetera Investment Advisers Reduces Stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Cetera Investment Advisers lessened its holdings in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 142,851 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 2,147 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Halliburton were worth $4,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Halliburton during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC raised its stake in Halliburton by 274.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Halliburton in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Halliburton by 28.8% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total transaction of $367,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 273,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,066,119. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Halliburton from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Halliburton from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Halliburton from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.56.

NYSE:HAL opened at $30.05 on Wednesday. Halliburton has a 52-week low of $27.52 and a 52-week high of $43.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.25. The company has a market capitalization of $26.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.88.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80. The company had revenue of $5.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.95 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 29.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Halliburton will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 4th. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 23.53%.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

